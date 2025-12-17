Parnaik praises Assam Rifles for professionalism, counter-insurgency ops

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday lauded the 11th Battalion of the Assam Rifles for its professionalism, effective counter-insurgency operations and people-centric approach, stating that the force has played a crucial role in ensuring peace, security and an enabling environment for development in the state.

Presenting the governor’s citation to the battalion at Lok Bhavan here, the governor said that the 11 Assam Rifles, through constant vigilance and robust security measures, has instilled a sense of safety and confidence among the people in its area of responsibility.

He also highlighted the battalion’s Sadbhavana activities, noting that they have significantly strengthened mutual trust and harmony between the armed forces and local communities. The citation was received on behalf of all ranks by the Commandant, Col Vivek Tripathi, along with Subedar Major Lekh Raj and Rifleman Neelesh Kumar. Congratulating the officers and personnel, Parnaik expressed confidence that the battalion would continue to uphold its high standards of service and dedication.

Placing the battalion’s contribution in a broader national context, the governor said that the exemplary work of the armed forces supports the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reinforces the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ in Arunachal Pradesh. Despite numerous challenges, he added, the 11 Assam Rifles has made commendable contributions towards peace, stability and progress in the state.

