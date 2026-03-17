Arunachal Governor Launches MSME Programme, Backs CII Skills Institute

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K. T. Parnaik on Monday called on entrepreneurs in the state to build productive assets in sectors that drive local development, speaking at the launch of a new Business Transformation Programme for MSMEs in Itanagar.
The event, held in the state capital, brought together stakeholders from industry and government to discuss pathways for small business growth across the region.
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Addressing the gathering, Parnaik highlighted several areas he sees as ripe for entrepreneurial investment — including tourism, waste management, coaching for competitive examinations, preservation of local languages, and community information and service kiosks.
He stressed that access to finance and infrastructure, while important, is only part of the equation.
"Skills in business planning, financial management, marketing strategies and the adoption of modern technologies are essential for enterprises to grow, innovate and access wider markets," Parnaik said.
The Governor also welcomed a proposal from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to set up a Multi Skill Training Institute (MSTI) in the state.
The institute, if established, would provide industry-aligned vocational training for local youth — an initiative Parnaik described as a timely step toward building a more capable and competitive workforce.
Parnaik pointed to the steady expansion of the MSME sector in Arunachal Pradesh, noting that nearly 50,000 enterprises are now registered across sectors including food processing, tourism and hospitality, retail services, handloom and handicrafts, construction, and small-scale manufacturing.
"These enterprises play a vital role in strengthening local economies across the districts," he said.
He also highlighted the progress of the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park, which has incubated 106 startups over the past four years — with 38 percent of those led by women entrepreneurs.