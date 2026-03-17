Arunachal Governor Launches MSME Programme, Backs CII Skills Institute

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K. T. Parnaik on Monday called on entrepreneurs in the state to build productive assets in sectors that drive local development, speaking at the launch of a new Business Transformation Programme for MSMEs in Itanagar.

The event, held in the state capital, brought together stakeholders from industry and government to discuss pathways for small business growth across the region.

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