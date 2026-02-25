Murti Pran Pratishtha will strengthen spiritual fabric of society: Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Tuesday said that the Murti Pran pratishtha ceremony at Shree Shree Ganga Yurchum Gurupath Shiv Mandir would strengthen the spiritual fabric of society and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Emphasizing that Sanatan values serve as a timeless guide for social harmony and ethical living, he expressed confidence that the site would, in the years ahead, evolve into a revered spiritual centre and emerge as a dham attracting pilgrims and seekers.

The governor was participating in the 'Murti Pran Pratishtha' Mahotsav and Shree Ram Darbar & Nav Durga murti sthapana ceremony at Shree Shree Ganga Yurchum Gurupath Shiv Mandir, organized by the Gangda Yurchum Trust.

Accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik, Parnaik offered prayers and took part in the consecration rituals, an official communique informed.

Complimenting the organizers and the priests from Vrindavan for their dedicated efforts in establishing the sacred seat of the deities at the Shree Ram Darbar and Shiv mandir, the governor described the occasion as historic and spiritually significant.

Reflecting on the deeper meaning of the consecration, he said the sanctity and spiritual aura of the temple would greatly enrich the cultural heritage of Sanatan Sanskriti.

He underlined that Sanatan values extend beyond religious practice, encompassing customs, traditions, balanced human relationships and ethical conduct in society.

Drawing parallels between Sanatan Dharma and the indigenous faith traditions of Arunachal Pradesh, the governor observed that both traditions share a profound reverence for nature, harmony and coexistence.

He noted that the inclusive and accommodative principles of Sanatan Dharma do not diminish other belief systems but instead enrich them while preserving their distinct cultural identities.

This shared spiritual ethos, he added, reflects Arunachal Pradesh's enduring tradition of unity in diversity and mutual respect among communities.

