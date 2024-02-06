Arunachal Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik Extends Boori-Boot Yullo Greetings to People

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Monday extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the state in general and to the Nyishi brethren in particular on the auspicious occasion of Boori-Boot Yullo. He expressed his hope that the festivity will usher in peace, prosperity and happiness. In his message, the Governor said that festivals serve as more than just occasions for merriment; they are deeply rooted in tradition and often carry profound meanings that connect individuals to their history, land, and community.

“The Boori-Boot Yullo, with its focus on eradicating calamities, promoting prosperity, and fostering goodwill towards humanity, embodies the values and aspirations of the community. The involvement of younger members in these celebrations not only helps them understand and appreciate their cultural heritage but also strengthens their sense of identity and belonging,” he said in the message.

Through active participation, they can learn valuable lessons from their elders about the significance of rituals, the importance of community solidarity, and the wisdom passed down through generations, Parnaik said. “I wish that the celebration of the Boori-Boot Yullo will continue to reinforce the age-old good traditions of the Nyishi Community. On this joyous occasion, I offer my prayers to invoke the spirit of Boori-Boot Yullo and divine forces which are believed to control the universal activities to bless our state with good fortune and good health.”

