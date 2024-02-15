Arunachal Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik extends Tamla Du, Ali-Aye Ligang greetings

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik has extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the joyous occasion of Tamla Du. He expressed his hope that the festivity on the occasion will evoke the blessing of the Almighty for prosperity, good harvest and the protection of humanity from natural calamities. In his message, the governor said that the celebration of Tamla Du festival brings the community members together and also helps in carrying forward their age-old cultural heritage and customs.

“Our Taraon brethren take pride in their rich customs and traditions and this consequently adds to our cultural diversity. I call upon all our people to continue to be firmly rooted in our glorious past,” he said. I join my Mishmi brethren in offering prayers to Almighty Lord Jebmalu to bless each one of us with his choicest blessing, the governor said in his message. The governor also extended his greetings to the people on the festive occasion of Ali-Aye Ligang of Mising community of Assam.

He expressed his hope that the festival will usher-in peace and prosperity for all. In another message, Parnaik said that agriculture is the prime occupation of most of the rural communities.

Festivals like Ali-Aye Ligang of Mising Community connect communities and also serve as reminders of the importance of agriculture and the symbiotic relationship between nature and humanity. I am sanguine that this occasion will continue to be an important part of our tribal culture, he said. May the festivity bring-in tranquillity, contentment, and joy to all who partake in them, the governor added in his message.

