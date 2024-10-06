Arunachal Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik Calls for Strengthening Security along LAC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has stressed the need to strengthen security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with the help of technology and integrate the local population with the security forces. Participating in a discussion on ‘Security Challenges in the Northeast, with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh’ at Raj Bhavan here on Friday, Parnaik spoke on actions being taken to enhance security along the India-Myanmar border.

In the discussion attended by state’s Chief Information Commissioner Major General Jarken Gamlin, defence experts Lt Gen V K Chaturvedi, Air Vice Marshal H P Singh, and Brigadier D S Tripathi, the need for reciprocity at strategic and tactical level was emphasised, so as to create leverage for resolution, the statement said. Strategic implications of fallout in Bangladesh, Nepal and neighbouring countries in northeastern states and specifically Arunachal Pradesh were also discussed.

