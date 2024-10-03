Clean Environment Essential for Positive Vibes and Mindsets,’ Says Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday emphasized that a clean environment will ensure positive vibes and minds, which will positively impact the individual and society.

Participating in the ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ here, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Parnaik stressed that cleaning should be a routine affair, which is always there in tribal culture and traditions.

The governor, while commending the people for their participation in the cleanliness drives throughout the state said that the endeavour of all Arunachalis is a befitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation. He said that the Safai Abhiyan will facilitate a healthy environment and robust mind, contributing to Viksit Bharat. Parnaik also greeted the people on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and expressed his hope that the occasion will continue to inspire all to carry forward Gandhi’s message of cleanliness. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it practically a ‘jan andolan’ (people’s movement) with his foresightedness.

Parnaik said that Arunachal Pradesh, which is bestowed with enormous tourism potential, is striving to become a tourist state. The people, particularly the officials, community leaders and youth of the state must contribute towards preserving the pristine environment, its flora and fauna. “They must take preventive measures, with a ‘Nation First’ spirit to conserve it for posterity,” he added. The governor conferred ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ awards to the selected departments, NGOs, SHGs and volunteers who made contributions towards cleanliness.

The ‘Swachhata Ki Bhaagidari’ Award was awarded to Pasighat Municipal Council and District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) Tezu.

The ‘Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi-Cleanliness Target Unit (CTU) Transformation’ Award was awarded to the District Urban Development Agency Ziro and the District Urban Development Agency Longding.

The ‘Swachh Food Street’ Award was awarded to the District Urban Development Agency Tezu and the District Urban Development Agency Anini, while the ‘Waste to Art’ Award was awarded to lohit deputy commissioner and District Urban Development Agency, Bomdila.

The ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir’ Award was awarded to the District Urban Development Agency Longding and the ‘Public Advocacy for SHS 2024’ Award was awarded to the District Urban Development Agency, Palin.

