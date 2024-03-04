Arunachal Governor Lt Gen (retd.) KT Parnaik administers oaths to APPSC & APIC members

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Retired bureaucrat Jalash Pertin took oath as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Sunday.

State Governor Lt Gen (retd.) KT Parnaik administered the oath of office and secrecy to Pertin at a swearing-in ceremony at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here, a Raj Bhavan communiqué said.

The Governor also administered the oath of office to four newly appointed members of the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC), namely Khopey Thaley, Vijay Taram, Dani Gamboo, and Sangyal Tsering Bappu.

Later, the governor, interacting with Pertin and APIC members, reposed his faith in them, saying that they would rise to the expectations of the people and would always uphold the merit of each case.

Parnaik advised them to work with commitment, renewed zeal, and team spirit.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary in-charge Kaling Tayeng, and other senior government officials attended the event, the communiqué added.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh Governor at IAF’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team performance