Arunachal Pradesh Governor at IAF’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team performance

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik witnessed the air show by the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) Surya Kiran aerobatic team at Donyi-Polo Airport, near here.

The IAF Surya Kiran aerobatics team displayed a thrilling, action packed air display of close formation aerobatics, which enthralled the people from the state capital and Papum Pare district who turned up to see the breathtaking flight formations.

Interacting with the Air Force officers, Parnaik complimented them and the Surya Kiran team and said that the event marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in the state. He further said that the air show has showcased technological innovation, promoted the aviation industry, inspired future generations, and celebrated aviation heritage, in addition to providing avenues for fostering international collaboration.

The governor suggested more air shows in the state to motivate the youth, saying that such events will definitely draw the youth to be part of the Indian Air Force, while recalling the first fighter pilot from Arunachal Pradesh, Kuru Hasang, who was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 1968.

Air Commodore V J Singh, Air Officer Commanding from Air Force Station, Tezpur, and Wing Commander A K Verma briefed the governor about the air show.

The Surya Kiran Team Group Captain G S Dhillon, Squadron Leader Ankit, Wing Commander Kuldeep Hooda, Wing Commander Sidhesh Kartik, Wing Commander Prashant Bhardwaj, Wing Commander Alok Goakar, Squadron Leader Himkush Chandel, Squadron Leader Himanshu Singh, and Wing Commander Allen George performed manoeuvres including ‘Barrel roll, in which they flew as if outlining the shape of an invisible barrel’, ‘Loop in diamond formation', and ‘Inverted run-in front of the audience’.

The team drew a heart in the sky dedicated to the people of Itanagar, and one AC rolled in the sky, presenting a 360-degree view of the Hawk Mk-132 aircraft. The Papum Pare district administration, led by deputy commissioner Jiken Bomjen, in collaboration with the Indian Air Force and Airport Authority of India, organised the air show, which is the first in the state.

