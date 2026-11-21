OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday called for expediting border fencing in Longding, Tirap and Changlang districts and strengthening coordination among security agencies to prevent illegal cross-border activities and maintain peace.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Kumar Lakhera at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar.

The two discussed border security, the progress of proposed fencing work and coordination among security forces in border areas.

Referring to a recent security review meeting at Namsai, Parnaik stressed close coordination among the Assam Rifles, Army, state police, intelligence agencies and district administrations to address operational challenges and ensure timely completion of fencing work.

He also called for regular monitoring, clear assignment of responsibilities, timely intelligence sharing and joint coordination meetings to strengthen vigilance and maintain law and order.

Lakhera assured the Governor of the Assam Rifles' continued commitment and cooperation in strengthening security in the state.