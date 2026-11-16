Arunachal Governor calls for swift Myanmar border fencing, crackdown on drug trafficking

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Sunday called for coordinated action to expedite border fencing along the Myanmar frontier and intensify the fight against drug trafficking in the state's eastern districts. Chairing a security review meeting at Namsai, the Governor stressed the need for a coordinated "Whole of the State" approach involving the Army, Assam Rifles, state police, intelligence agencies and civil administration to maintain peace and stability in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

Parnaik said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had issued necessary directions for border fencing and urged the agencies concerned to begin ground-level implementation without further delay. He also expressed concern over delays in the project and cross-border narcotics trafficking. He called for regular coordination meetings among security agencies and district administrations to assess emerging threats, share information and formulate joint responses

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