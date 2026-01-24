Arunachal Governor Parnaik calls for firm action against illegal migration, drugs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday advised the state police to take firm, decisive and time-bound action against illegal migration, stressing its serious impact on social harmony and internal security.

He also underscored the need for sustained and focused efforts to curb the growing menace of drugs, particularly to protect the youth from substance abuse.

The governor gave these directions during a courtesy call by the newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, who called on him at Lok Bhavan here, an official statement informed.

Parnaik laid special emphasis on insurgency-hit districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, and called for visible policing, effective intelligence gathering and close coordination with local communities to instil a sense of security and confidence among the people.

Highlighting the role of the police as the first point of contact for citizens, the governor stressed the importance of strict discipline, proactive leadership and the highest standards of professionalism within the force.

He called for people-friendly policing that is responsive, compassionate and fair, while also urging the police leadership to give priority to the welfare, morale and working conditions of police personnel.

Parnaik further advised the DGP of optimum and judicious use of manpower and resources to ensure effective maintenance of law and order across the state.

He strongly recommended extensive use of modern technology, including digital surveillance, data-driven policing and smart crime analysis tools, to enhance efficiency and move towards a crime-free Arunachal Pradesh.

