Viksit Bharat possible only through Viksit Yuva: K T Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday called upon the youth to remain disciplined, value-driven, and service-oriented, saying that the vision of Viksit Bharat can be realized only through Viksit Yuva.

Addressing the 23rd Rajya Puraskar award ceremony of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Lok Bhavan here, the governor said the strength of India tomorrow will be shaped by the character and determination of its youth today, an official statement said.

Congratulating the awardees, Parnaik expressed confidence that they would inspire their peers and encouraged them to set higher goals by aspiring for the Rashtrapati Puraskar, the highest honour in the Scouts and Guides movement. He added that the organization truly reflects the spirit of nation-building through its focus on character, service, and leadership.

Advising the youth to strike a balance between tradition and technology, the governor stressed the importance of physical and mental fitness. He urged them to engage in outdoor activities, practice yoga regularly, adapt positively to challenges, and always act with compassion and responsibility.

Impressed by the commitment of the Scouts and Guides, Parnaik exhorted them to become active volunteers for noble causes. He called upon them to serve as ambassadors of hygiene and sanitation, health, cleanliness, environmental protection, and anti-drug campaigns across the state.

The governor also conferred the Rajya Puraskar on 33 outstanding awardees, including 16 Guides, during the event. In total, 114 Scouts and Guides, including 61 Guides, qualified for the prestigious state-level award this year.

Speaking on the occasion, state Education Minister P D Sona, who also serves as the president of the Bharat Scouts and Guides state association, said the movement plays a vital role in the holistic development of children by instilling discipline, patriotism, and a strong sense of social responsibility.

Director of Secondary Education Tanyang Tatak and state Bharat Scouts and Guides secretary Shehand Ronrang also addressed the gathering. Earlier, SOC (Guides) Chanyan Lowang presented a brief report, noting that since 1992, 3,474 Scouts and 3,616 Guides have received the Rajya Puraskar Award certificate in the state.

