Arunachal Governor Parnaik calls for self-reliance, cleanliness on Gandhi Jayanti eve

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday called upon people to uphold Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence, cleanliness, self-reliance and service to society and work towards building a developed and self-sustaining state.

In his message on the eve of Gandhi's 157th birth anniversary, the Governor said Gandhi Jayanti, observed as 'Swachh Bharat Diwas', was an occasion to remember the Father of the Nation and renew the commitment to his ideals.

Parnaik said Gandhi believed that the strength of a nation lay in its people, particularly its youth, and that his life and work had inspired generations to act with courage, discipline and a sense of purpose.

He said Gandhi's message of self-reliance was particularly relevant to Arunachal Pradesh, which had rich biodiversity, forests, rivers, fertile land, horticultural resources, indigenous cultures and tourism potential. He urged the youth to harness these resources through innovation, entrepreneurship, skills and hard work.

As the country pursued the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the Governor urged people to uphold dignity of labour, sustainable living, community welfare and responsible citizenship.

Parnaik also called upon citizens to keep their surroundings clean, uphold truth and compassion, fight social evils and addiction, and contribute to social harmony and the overall development of the state.

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