Arunachal Governor Parnaik praises IAF for support to border state

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) praised the Indian Air Force's Eastern Air Command for its support to the border State during a meeting with Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.

The governor and the AOC-in-C discussed national security priorities, operational readiness of Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs), and humanitarian assistance during natural calamities and medical emergencies.

Parnaik highlighted the State's rugged terrain and praised the IAF's role in rapid response operations during floods and landslides, including airlifting relief materials, rescuing stranded civilians and evacuating patients from remote areas.

He encouraged the IAF to expand youth outreach through career awareness sessions, NCC engagements, air shows and educational tours.

The governor also stressed the need to strengthen ALGs and civilian air connectivity infrastructure to improve logistics, emergency response and socio-economic development.

Air Marshal Walia assured Parnaik that the Eastern Air Command would maintain close coordination with the State authorities on disaster response, medical evacuations, connectivity projects and regional security initiatives.

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