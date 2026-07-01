Arunachal Governor Parnaik calls for ‘Whole of State’ approach to flood response

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday called for a "Whole of the State" approach to tackle the flood situation, stressing coordinated efforts by government departments, district administrations, community organisations and citizens.

The governor made the remarks during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Lok Bhavan, where the chief minister briefed him on the flood situation and ongoing relief and safety measures.

Parnaik praised the State Disaster Response Force, district administrations, the Public Works, Civil Aviation and Disaster Management departments, the Indian Red Cross Society, volunteers and local residents for their rescue and relief efforts.

The meeting also reviewed key development programmes, while the governor raised issues relating to state finances, the safety of women and children, sanitation initiatives and the recent incident at NERIST. Khandu briefed him on measures to improve governance and public welfare across the state.

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