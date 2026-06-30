Arunachal CM Pema Khandu flags off ‘Op Arunoday’ trekking expedition in Tawang

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu flagged off the 'Op Arunoday' joint military-civil trekking expedition from the Jaswantgarh War Memorial in Tawang district on Monday.

The initiative, jointly organised by the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps and the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), aimed to open a new trekking route between Thingbu and Bajrang Peak (Pt 5583).

A defence spokesperson said the initiative was designed to promote adventure tourism, strengthen military-civil cooperation and support livelihood opportunities for border communities.

The ceremony was preceded by a wreath-laying at the war memorial, where tributes were paid to fallen soldiers. The Chief Minister interacted with expedition members and local residents before flagging off the team.

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