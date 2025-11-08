Arunachal Governor Parnaik calls ‘Vande Mataram’ the soul of India’s freedom

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Describing Vande Mataram as the song that stirred the soul of India's freedom struggle and continues to inspire generations, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday called upon citizens, especially the youth, to uphold unity, moral values, and national pride as the nation commemorates 150 years of the iconic national song.

Participating in the state-level commemoration of Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary here, the governor said the song remains a timeless expression of India's unity, courage, and the unbreakable bond with the motherland.

"Vande Mataram is not merely a song; it is the heartbeat of a nation that awakened to its destiny through its verses. It reminds us of our glorious past and stands as a living celebration of the strength that comes from our diversity," he said.

Recalling that Vande Mataram was written in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in his classic novel Anandamath, Parnaik said the song became the "chant of defiance and melody of sacrifice" that inspired countless freedom fighters.

He urged everyone to renew their commitment to the ideals of the song, love for the motherland, pride in heritage, and duty toward future generations. "As India moves toward 2047, marking 100 years of Independence, the sacred song calls upon every citizen to contribute to building a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Addressing the youth, the governor emphasised that true patriotism today lies in honesty, empathy, and integrity. "Serve with sincerity, lead with compassion, and uphold the unity and harmony that form the essence of India," he added.

The event, organised by the Art and Culture department, featured patriotic musical performances by the department's artists.

The event saw active participation from government officers, police personnel, PRI members, and students, as the collective singing of Vande Mataram filled the air with patriotic fervour.

A Swadeshi pledge was administered, followed by a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commemorative address.

Lauding the simultaneous celebrations across the state, Mein said the occasion honours the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters and urged citizens to embrace the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and the Swadeshi movement by reducing reliance on foreign goods. "Let the message of Vande Mataram inspire us to live for the nation and work for its self-reliance," he said.

The state unit of BJP also joined the nationwide celebrations, organising events across districts. Across Arunachal Pradesh, similar programmes were held in Chongkham, Lekang, Lathao, Piyong, and Jaipur circles, drawing enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and the public.

