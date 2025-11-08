Nagaland BJP celebrates 150 years of Vande Mataram

Kohima: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland on Friday commemorated the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram with a solemn and patriotic programme held at the BJP Dimapur District Office.

According to the release from the party, Tsachola Rothrong, Co-Convenor of Vande Mataram and President of the Nagaland State BJP Mahila Morcha, delivered the keynote address, reflecting on the historical significance of Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875. She highlighted how the song became a unifying force and a source of inspiration during India's freedom struggle.

In her address, Rothrong urged all citizens to embody the spirit of Vande Mataram through unity, discipline, and service to the nation. She emphasised that the essence of the song goes beyond words; it represents the collective strength, cultural identity, and patriotic devotion of every Indian.

She also encouraged the younger generation to uphold these values and make meaningful contributions to nation-building. (ANI)

