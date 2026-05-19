Arunachal Governor Parnaik, CDS Chauhan Discuss Border Security, Infrastructure and Vibrant Village Development in Frontier Areas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen. (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday stressed the need for strengthening border management, infrastructure and security preparedness in frontier areas during a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan in New Delhi. The governor during the meeting also highlighted the importance of the vibrant village programme and goodwill initiatives in remote border regions, an official statement said.

Parnaik and Chauhan discussed a range of national security issues concerning Arunachal Pradesh, with particular focus on border security along the international frontier, development of border villages and implementation of welfare-orientated projects in remote areas.

Drawing from his recent visits to several forward locations and remote border districts in the state, the governor shared his assessment of the prevailing security scenario and the preparedness along the international border.

He expressed concern over the challenges arising from porous stretches along the eastern border and underscored the importance of enhancing surveillance, connectivity and border infrastructure to ensure effective management of frontier areas.

Parnaik appreciated the role of the armed forces in maintaining close coordination with the state government and said the strong civil-military partnership in Arunachal Pradesh has played a significant role in ensuring both security and development in border villages.

He observed that collaborative efforts between the civil administration and defence forces have contributed immensely towards improving the lives of people residing in remote and strategically important regions of the state.

Parnaik also commended the army's 3 Corps and 4 Corps for actively promoting civil-military relations through regular interaction programmes, community outreach activities and goodwill initiatives aimed at supporting residents of frontier areas. The meeting assumes significance amid continued strategic focus on infrastructure development and security enhancement in India's northeastern border states, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a long international boundary with China.

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