Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik greets people on Moh Mol, Gumkum-Gumpa festivals

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Friday extended warm greetings to the people of the state, particularly the Tangsa and Puroik communities, on the occasions of Moh Mol and Gumkum-Gumpa, expressing hope that the festivals would foster unity, harmony and prosperity.

In his message on Moh Mol, the Governor highlighted the festival's deep roots in the agrarian traditions of the Tangsa community, noting that it marks both the culmination of one agricultural cycle and the beginning of another.

He said the celebration reflects the close relationship between people, nature and the rhythms of the land, and stands as a symbol of cultural continuity and identity.

Observing that the Tangsa community of Changlang district has preserved the festival with devotion and pride over generations, he said such traditions serve as a source of strength and inspiration for the future.

Parnaik expressed hope that the rich cultural legacy would continue to flourish and encourage younger generations to uphold their customs and values.

Joining the community in spirit, the Governor wished for a bountiful harvest, happiness in every household, and the continued vitality of the Nong cultural heritage. He added that the festival should further strengthen bonds of togetherness and guide society towards a harmonious future.

In a separate message on Gumkum-Gumpa, the Governor extended greetings to the Puroik community, stating that the festival symbolises joy, unity and collective identity. He observed that the occasion marks an important phase in the community's journey, as members come together in reunion and resettlement after years of living in dispersed habitations.

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