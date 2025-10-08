Arunachal Governor Parnaik champions knowledge, child safety and smart policing

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday underscored the transformative power of education, empathy, and innovation in governance during a series of inaugurations and interactions at Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking at the inauguration of the New Age Learning Centre (NALC) at the district library, the governor lauded the initiative as a vital step toward nurturing intellectual curiosity and creativity among young learners.

He noted that the concept of NALC is steadily gaining traction across the state and expressed confidence that the success of the Pasighat centre would inspire similar hubs in every district and town.

“Reading broadens vocabulary and enhances articulation, while writing allows individuals to express their inner thoughts and refine their communication skills,” Parnaik said, emphasising the need to cultivate reading and writing habits among youth.

He urged officials to transform the centre into a vibrant hub of literary and intellectual activity through regular workshops and creative programmes.

Commending the deputy commissioner and library officials for their initiative, he presented governor’s pens to local poets - Ayang Doley, Otul Jerang, Yang Megu, and Nana Toyang Taloh, who participated in a poetry recital organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (Pasighat chapter) to mark the occasion.

Local MLA Tapi Darang, East Siang deputy commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, and deputy director of public libraries Yayum Riba were among those present.

Later, the governor inaugurated ‘Ane’s Home’, a centre for child safety and healing at the women police station in Pasighat.

The facility integrates legal aid, psychological and trauma counselling, a child-safe room, menstrual hygiene support, and community engagement programmes under one roof.

Calling the initiative a “compassionate step toward protecting the district’s youngest citizens,” Parnaik urged police and community leaders to ensure that every child grows up in a nurturing and safe environment.

“Awareness must begin early, children must understand personal safety, and parents must also be educated to recognise signs and respond with care,” he said.

He emphasised community outreach and school-level awareness on “Good Touch and Bad Touch”, while encouraging personnel at Ane’s Home to drive social reform and foster a safer, kinder society.

Women police station officer-in-charge inspector Amum Payeng briefed the governor on the initiative, describing Ane’s Home as a transformative centre for victims of sexual and domestic abuse.

Also Read: Arunachal: Man held for woman’s murder in Chimpu

Also Watch: