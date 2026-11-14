Arunachal Governor Parnaik condoles Parsi Parlo fire deaths

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday condoled the deaths of four members of a family in a fire at Parsi Parlo town in Kurung Kumey district and urged residents to remain vigilant against fire hazards, particularly during winter.

The governor conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and called on district administrations and local authorities to step up public awareness campaigns on fire safety and forest fire prevention. He also urged officials to identify vulnerable habitations and take preventive measures.

The fire broke out around 2 am on Thursday, killing Dongda Yanu and her three minor children, Dongda Karsang, Dongda Maji and Dongda Amji. It destroyed 19 houses and partially damaged five others, leaving several families homeless.

The woman's husband, Dongda Taji, sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Itanagar for further treatment. The cause of the fire remains unknown, though preliminary reports suggested it may have started in a kitchen.

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