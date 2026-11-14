Manipur CM announces plan for inclusive committee representing all 36 communities

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would initiate steps to constitute a committee representing all communities in the state, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's query about the existence of such a forum to promote unity and bring different communities together.

The Chief Minister made the announcement during a meeting with representatives of 10 small tribal communities of Manipur at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal.

During the interaction, Khemchand Singh told the representatives that the state government would soon take steps to constitute an inclusive committee representing all communities residing in Manipur.

He said the initiative followed a recent query from Prime Minister Modi on whether a common platform existed to bring together all communities of the state.

The Chief Minister recently met the Prime Minister in New Delhi and discussed various affairs of Manipur.

Khemchand Singh said that he will consult with all the stakeholders and urged the public to help formation of the committee.

The proposed committee would aim to foster a cohesive environment among the communities and promote peace, harmony and inclusive development in the state, he added.

The Chief Minister also said on Thursday that among the 36 communities residing in the state, some smaller communities did not have representation either through an MLA or a bureaucrat.

He added that the formation of the committee would help address the grievances of these smaller communities and ensure their representation in matters concerning their development.

Khemchand Singh said that the state government would focus on formulating long-term policies for the betterment of the people rather than short-term measures.

He added that the state government do not want to make false promises to the people. During the meeting the representatives of the 10 small Tribes presented gifts to the Chief Minister.

Khemchand Singh also said that Manipur has been protected by 36 different communities, who had bravely fought against the British during the Anglo-Manipuri War in 891 and the Burmese during the Seven Years' devastation to save Manipur.

He reiterated that all communities share a common identity within Manipur, saying that Meiteis are Manipuri-Meiteis, Nagas are Manipuri-Nagas, Kukis are Manipuri-Kukis, and Meitei Pangals are Manipuri-Meitei Pangals. (IANS)

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