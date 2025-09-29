Arunachal Governor Parnaik extends Durga Puja and Dussehra greetings

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Sunday conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasions of Durga Puja and Dussehra, describing the festivals as celebrations of the eternal triumph of good over evil.

In his message, the governor said Durga Puja marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, reminding people that courage, righteousness, and truth always prevail over arrogance and evil. He highlighted that the festival also symbolizes the divine strength of women and their vital role as protectors, nurturers, and creators of life.

Regarding Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, Parnaik said the celebrations commemorate Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, reflecting the triumph of Dharma over Adharma, virtue over vice, and light over darkness. He added that the traditional burning of Ravana’s effigies not only enlivens the festivities but also serves as a collective reminder to overcome negativity within ourselves and in society.

The governor noted that Durga Puja, Navratri, and Dussehra together inspire people to draw lessons from mythology and practice truth, compassion, and righteousness in daily life. He wished that the sacred celebrations bring peace, harmony, and happiness to every home and encourage citizens to walk firmly on the path of virtue.

Also Read: Indian Army’s Spear Corps Soldiers Scale Arunachal’s Highest Peak

Also Watch: