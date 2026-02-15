Arunachal Governor Parnaik Extends Festive Greetings on Tamla Du and Ali-aye Ligang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of the state, especially the Tawran (Digaru) and Kaman (Miju) Mishmi communities on the occasion of Tamla Du, and to the Mising community on the joyous festival of Ali-aye Ligang, wishing happiness, harmony and prosperity for all.

In his message, the Governor described Tamla Du as a profound celebration of faith, culture and reverence for nature that brings community members together to uphold their age-old traditions and rich heritage.

He said that during the festival, the Mishmi people offer prayers to Almighty Lord Jabmalo and to the forces of nature, seeking protection from natural calamities, good health for their families and livestock, and abundance in newly sown crops.

"Rooted in inherited traditional wisdom, the festival reflects a deep understanding of the symbiotic relationship between humanity and nature and a collective resolve to protect and preserve the environment," Parnaik said.

Extending his best wishes, the Governor added, "On this auspicious occasion, I pray that Lord Jabmalo bestows His choicest blessings upon all and brings peace, well-being and prosperity to the people of the state."

Parnaik also conveyed his greetings to the people of the state and the Mising community on the occasion of Ali-aye Ligang, expressing hope that the vibrant festival would usher in contentment and prosperity and mark the beginning of a season filled with hope and abundance.

Highlighting the significance of the festival, he said, "Agriculture remains the backbone of our rural communities, and festivals like Ali-aye Ligang of the Mising community beautifully celebrate the deep bond between the people, the land and nature."

"Such traditions not only bring communities together but also remind us of the timeless wisdom of living in harmony with the natural world. I am confident that this cherished festival will continue to enrich our tribal heritage and inspire future generations," he said.

He further wished that the festivities bring tranquillity and happiness to every home and to all who take part in the celebrations.

