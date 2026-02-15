CM Pema Khandu invites public suggestions for Arunachal Budget 2026-27

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday invited citizens to participate actively in shaping the state Budget 2026-27 by sharing suggestions, ideas and feedback, stressing that the government aims to make the budgeting process more inclusive, participatory and people-centric.

In a message shared on social media, the Chief Minister called on people from all sections of society to contribute their inputs as the state prepares its annual financial roadmap.

He emphasized that public participation is key to building a stronger, progressive and inclusive Arunachal Pradesh.

"As we prepare the Arunachal Budget 2026-27, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh invites valuable suggestions, ideas and feedback from all citizens," Khandu said in a post on X.

He urged people to become active partners in the development process.

