Arunachal Governor Parnaik Hails January Tali, Teammates for Mountaineering Feats

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR, Sept 15: Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, has congratulated mountaineer January Tali for becoming the first Indian woman to summit both Mount Kun and Mount Nun in the same climbing season. He described her achievement as a matter of immense pride for both the state and the nation. Tali successfully scaled the 7,077-metre Mount Kun and the 7,135-metre Mount Nun between 27 July and 8 September this year.

The governor also extended his congratulations to Tirap district-based mountaineers Kampo Matey and Nyarian Matey for their successful ascent of the 6,127-metre Mount Shinkun West in Himachal Pradesh, as part of the Mount Shinkun West Expedition. Parnaik commended all three women mountaineers for their exceptional courage, endurance, technical ability, and determination.

He noted that these achievements mark a significant milestone for Indian mountaineering and reflect the growing presence of Arunachali youth in adventure sports at both national and international levels. The governor highlighted the challenging conditions faced on Mount Kun and Mount Nun, located in the rugged Zanskar region of Ladakh, which demand steep snow and ice climbs, extreme weather, and thin mountain air.

Drawing on his own experience serving in the region, Parnaik stressed that such expeditions require a high level of physical fitness, mental strength, and advanced mountaineering skills. He expressed hope that these recent successes would encourage more young people from Arunachal Pradesh to take up mountaineering and other adventure sports.

The governor also emphasised the importance of major mountaineering expeditions in promoting adventure sports, building endurance, and bringing recognition to the state's sporting talent. He remarked that successful summits not only demonstrate individual skill and determination, but also help showcase Arunachal Pradesh's strong mountaineering potential on wider platforms.

Parnaik wished Tali, Kampo Matey, and Nyarian Matey continued success in their future expeditions and expressed hope that they would achieve even greater heights, bringing further laurels to Arunachal Pradesh and the country.

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