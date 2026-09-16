Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik Urges Youth to Lead Creative Fight Against Drug Abuse

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, has called for greater youth participation in the fight against substance abuse. He emphasised that creative platforms such as declamation and painting competitions can help young people better understand social issues and encourage them to become partners in building a drug-free society.

The governor made these remarks after launching declamation and painting competitions under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at Lok Bhavan. During his interaction with participants, Parnaik appreciated their confidence, clarity of thought, and commitment to raising awareness about drug abuse.

He noted that such platforms not only raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, but also help develop public speaking skills and encourage young minds to think critically about issues affecting their communities. Parnaik praised the high standard of the declamation competition, highlighting the participants' conviction, maturity, and strong sense of social responsibility.

The governor stressed that combating substance abuse requires collective effort and the active involvement of young people. The declamation competition saw participation from 31 students from higher educational institutions across the state, while 35 school students from the state capital and surrounding areas took part in the painting competition.

The programme aimed to use creative expression and informed dialogue to spread awareness about substance abuse, reinforcing the message that tackling this menace demands sustained collective commitment.

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