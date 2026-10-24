Arunachal Governor Parnaik honours 2 ADCs for exemplary service

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday honoured two former Aides-de-Camp (ADCs), Ramesh Chand and Torum Makcha, with the 'Land of Rising Sun Plaque for Excellence' and citations for their dedicated service.

According to an official statement, Parnaik commended Chand of the Assam Rifles and senior police officer Makcha for their professionalism and contributions to the smooth functioning of official engagements at Lok Bhavan through effective coordination, protocol management and security arrangements.

He also praised their judgement and discretion in handling sensitive matters, stressing the importance of integrity, discipline and teamwork in public service. He urged both officers to uphold the professional standards of their respective organisations.

Chand has been repatriated to the Assam Rifles to serve as Battalion Training Officer at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School in Dimapur, Nagaland. Makcha has returned to his parent department to take charge as Superintendent of Police (Telecom) in Itanagar.

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