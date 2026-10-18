Governor Parnaik Advocates Revival of Traditional Sports to Foster Cultural Heritage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday urged people to preserve indigenous sports and cultural traditions while calling on young people to contribute to the state's development through discipline, integrity and service.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the month-long Seva Sankalp Utsav at Dera Natung Government College, Parnaik stressed the need to promote traditional games such as bamboo archery, bamboo climbing and traditional running through regular competitions at village, district and state levels. He also advocated the use of modern sports science, proper nutrition and injury prevention techniques to improve athletes' performance.

Referring to the celebration marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service, the governor urged young people to work towards achieving Viksit Arunachal and Viksit Bharat by 2047. He also called on theatre artists to use street plays and local cultural forms to raise awareness about drug abuse, alcoholism and corruption.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted activities held across the state during the celebration, while Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini outlined initiatives to promote sports and empower young people. Parnaik witnessed the finals of traditional sporting events and presented the overall championship trophy to Keyi Panyor district, with Shi Yomi district finishing as runners-up.

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