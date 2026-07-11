Arunachal Governor Parnaik pushes for state tea policy to unlock premium organic sector

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has called for a comprehensive state tea policy and urged tea growers to form a representative corporation to help unlock the state's vast potential for premium organic tea production. He also assured that coordinated efforts by the Tea Board and the state government would strengthen the sector through financial support, quality certification, branding and better market access.

A delegation of the Arunachal Pradesh Small Tea Growers' Association, led by its president Tadak Gab and general secretary Kapwang Arangham, called on the Governor at Lok Bhawan on Thursday to discuss the progress, challenges and future prospects of tea cultivation in the state, a statement said on Friday.

The delegation sought the Governor's support for establishing an organic certification facility and a tea auction centre, formulating a state tea policy and providing a special support package for the tea-growing districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding.

Parnaik said Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential to produce high-quality organic tea and can make a significant contribution to rural livelihoods, entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth, particularly in the eastern and foothill districts.

He stressed the need for a vibrant and forward-looking State Tea Policy to ensure the sector's sustainable growth.

The Governor also advised tea growers to establish a representative corporation and approach the state government with a comprehensive proposal outlining their requirements and long-term vision.

Expressing optimism about the future of the industry, the Governor said coordinated efforts by the Tea Board and the state government would enable tea growers to access financial assistance, quality certification, value addition opportunities, branding initiatives and wider market linkages. Such measures, Parnaik said, would improve the competitiveness of Arunachal tea, enhance livelihoods and position the state as a recognised producer of premium tea.

He also encouraged growers to focus on quality improvement, organic cultivation, value addition and branding to create a distinct identity for Arunachal tea in national and international markets. The Governor further advised the association to leverage modern technology, digital marketing platforms and e-commerce channels to expand market access and improve profitability.

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