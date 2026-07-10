Centre approves 17 road projects worth Rs 611 crore for Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways approved 17 road projects worth Rs 611.17 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for 2026-27 to strengthen road connectivity across Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the approval and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for supporting the state’s infrastructure development.

The projects, approved following a proposal from the Arunachal Pradesh Public Works Department, include the construction and improvement of major district roads and key connectivity routes across several districts, including East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Siang, East Siang, Changlang, Longding, Tirap, Kamle, West Kameng, Lower Dibang Valley and Upper Siang.

The projects are expected to improve connectivity in remote and border areas, facilitate the movement of people and goods, and strengthen the state’s road infrastructure.

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