Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Sends Warm Greetings for Chindang Festival

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday extended his warm greetings to the people of the State, particularly to Sajolang community on the festive occasion of Chindang. He expressed his hope that the festivity will usher in a good harvest, prosperity, and happiness for all.

In his message, the Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is home to numerous indigenous tribes, each with its own distinct culture and way of life. The tribes possess unique beliefs and practices that have been cherished and passed down through generations for centuries.

“Their festivals offer a glimpse into the rich and vibrant history and traditions they have carefully preserved,” he said.

He appealed to the indigenous communities to continue to celebrate their festivals, which in turn promote their ancient traditions of nature worship and uphold the noble practice of protecting our green environment for themselves and posterity.

“On this joyous occasion, I join my Sajolang community in offering prayers to the Almighty for the welfare of mankind,” Parnaik added in his message.

