Arunachal: Governor Unveils New Logo of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission

ITANAGAR: In a significant ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), unveiled the new logo of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The APPSC Chairman Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Lingfa, Col. Koj Tari (Retd.), and Jalash Pertin, APCS (Retd.), were also present during the function. Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal, IRS was also present during the function.

During his speech, Governor Parnaik stated that the State Public Service Commission is an instrument that plays an important role in building the future of Arunachal Pradesh in terms of public services and echoed the need for fairness, transparency, and sustainability in the workings of the Commission for its positive outcome in respect of the State.

Governor Parnaik in his advisory remarks urged APPSC members to be positive-minded and the highest standard of ethics. He reiterated the requirement that there ought to be an avoidance of conflict of interest and complete transparency in the decision-making processes of all the members. He declared that merit should be the sole criterion for every decision made by the Commission.

The governor admired the new logo design, which he termed to be very imaginative and inspiring. He hoped that this logo could inject a new vision and commitment among the members and officials of the Commission, encouraging them to rise up to the expectations of the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chairman and members of the APPSC presented a brief overview of operations by the Commission and reiterated their efforts to preserve its integrity and honor.

The new logo unveiled represents the 'Satyamev Jayate' aspirations (Truth Alone Triumphs) of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the 'Beacon of Trust'. This motivation is centered around its core proposition being the Commission's motto, 'Karmnishtha Yogyata Nishpaksha', meaning a fair and just approach.