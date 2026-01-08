Arunachal: Governor Parnaik stresses tech-driven security, border vigilance

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday emphasized the need for technology-led policing, robust border management, and strict law enforcement to ensure the state's security and public safety.

The governor made these observations during a meeting with state Home Minister Mama Natung at Lok Bhavan, where they held wide-ranging discussions on law and order, border issues, and indigenous affairs, an official statement said.

Highlighting emerging challenges, Parnaik advised the Home Minister to increasingly leverage technology to strengthen security systems, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He underscored the importance of geo-spatial tools for governance and called for greater awareness and emphasis on cybersecurity to safeguard citizens in the digital age.

Commending the peaceful conduct of the recent panchayat and local bodies' elections in the state, the governor praised Home Minister Natung, Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan, and the police force for their efforts. He also lauded the government's sustained anti-drug campaign, describing it as vital to protecting the youth and the social fabric of the state. Expressing concern over public safety while monitoring the rescue operation following the recent accident at Chaglagam in Anjaw district, Parnaik asked district police to closely monitor night-time vehicle movement. He said proactive steps, timely supervision, and better coordination at the district level could help reduce risks and save lives.

