Arunachal governor Parnaik unveils T-shirt for Ziro Honour Run

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K. T. Parnaik on Thursday unveiled the official T-shirt for the Ziro Honour Run at Raj Bhavan, an army official said.

The event, scheduled for October 19 in Ziro Valley, is being organized by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri district administration and local communities to pay tribute to the gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 Sino-India War.

As part of the series, the Army flagged off a four-day Shaurya Motorcycle Rally from Likabali Military Station on October 14.

According to officials, these events will serve as a precursor to National Solidarity Day, observed on October 20 every year to honour the armed forces and the spirit of national unity demonstrated during the 1962 war.

The Ziro Honour Run will feature 21 km and 10 km competitive categories, along with a 5 km open run to encourage participation from all sections of society.

Officials added that the event aims to honour the legacy of the 1962 heroes, foster civil-military harmony, and promote fitness and national unity among citizens.

The run will start from Central Dree Ground, Ziro, and is expected to witness participation from runners across the country, including personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and NCC cadets.

