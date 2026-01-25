Arunachal: Governor Parnaik urges new DGP to take action against illegal migration

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) has advised newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal to initiate firm, decisive and time-bound measures to address the issue of illegal migration, underscoring its serious implications for social harmony and internal security in the state.

Having assumed charge as the new state police chief on Thursday, the DGP briefed the Governor, on Friday, on his immediate priorities and strategic roadmap aimed at strengthening peace, public safety, and overall law and order across the state.

The Governor has also stressed the need for focused and sustained efforts to curb the growing menace of drugs, particularly to safeguard the youth from substance abuse.

A Lok Bhavan official said that special attention was drawn to the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, where the Governor Parnaik underlined the importance of instilling a strong sense of security and confidence among the people through visible policing, effective intelligence gathering, and close coordination with local communities.

Emphasizing the role of the police as the first point of contact for citizens, Governor Parnaik emphasized strict discipline, proactive leadership, and the highest standards of professionalism in the police force.

He called for people-friendly policing that is responsive, compassionate, and fair, while also underscoring the need to prioritize the welfare, morale, and working conditions of police personnel.

The Governor further advised the DGP to ensure the optimum and judicious utilization of manpower and resources to maintain law and order effectively and efficiently.

He strongly recommended the extensive use of modern technology by the state police, including digital surveillance, data-driven policing, and smart crime analysis tools, to enhance efficiency and move towards a crime-free Arunachal Pradesh. (IANS)

