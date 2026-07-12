Arunachal Governor Parnaik urges Rural Bank to reach every village for inclusive growth

CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Saturday emphasised that banking facilities must reach every remote village and habitation in the frontier state to ensure inclusive growth and robust socio-economic development.

Parnaik said this when the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) chairman Vikal Sharma called on him at Lok Bhavan here to brief him on the bank's operations, outreach initiatives, financial inclusion programmes, and insurance services, an official communique said.

Underscoring the vital role of the regional rural bank, Parnaik advised the APRB management to pay special attention to aspiring entrepreneurs, start-up ventures, self-help groups (SHGs), farmers, and rural youth by facilitating smooth access to credit, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship support.

"Timely financial assistance and guidance can transform innovative ideas into sustainable enterprises, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the vision of a self-reliant and economically vibrant Arunachal Pradesh," he noted.

Parnaik further encouraged the bank to work closely with government agencies and development stakeholders to ensure that welfare schemes, livelihood initiatives, and financial inclusion programmes effectively reach the intended grassroots beneficiaries.

Briefing the governor, Sharma said the bank is currently extending inclusive banking services across the state through its network of 38 branches and is steadily expanding its outreach in a planned manner. He added that the bank has adopted modern technologies and multiple service channels to enhance hassle-free access to banking and insurance services for the people of the state.

APRB general manager (Vigilance) Nitul Phukan and senior manager Nako Taker were also present during the meeting, the communique added.

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