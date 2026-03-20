Arunachal Governor Tells APPEIRC to Enforce Strict Standards in Private Institutions

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K. T. Parnaik on Thursday called for stronger academic regulation of private educational institutions in the state, directing the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) to enforce quality standards without compromise.

The Governor made these remarks during a meeting with APPEIRC Chairman Tsering Naksang at Raj Bhavan, according to an official statement.

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