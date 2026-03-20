Arunachal Governor Tells APPEIRC to Enforce Strict Standards in Private Institutions

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K. T. Parnaik on Thursday called for stronger academic regulation of private educational institutions in the state, directing the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) to enforce quality standards without compromise.
The Governor made these remarks during a meeting with APPEIRC Chairman Tsering Naksang at Raj Bhavan, according to an official statement.
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Parnaik outlined several specific areas where the Commission must tighten its oversight.
He advised APPEIRC to ensure transparent, merit-based admissions processes, strict monitoring of examinations and research standards, and full compliance with infrastructure norms across all private institutions in the state.
The Governor also stressed that the Commission must enforce quality control in line with University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and state government norms, in order to maintain academic credibility across higher education institutions in Arunachal Pradesh.
Beyond setting standards, Parnaik emphasised the need for ongoing scrutiny of how private institutions are actually functioning on the ground.
He said APPEIRC should regularly review institutional performance, ensure adherence to regulatory norms, and hold institutions accountable for the quality of education they deliver.
In perhaps the sharpest part of his message, the Governor made clear that corrective action — including the most severe measures — must remain an option for the Commission.
Parnaik said APPEIRC should not hesitate to initiate corrective steps, including the suspension of approvals or outright closure of institutions that repeatedly fail to meet national academic benchmarks.
The statement signals a firmer regulatory posture toward private educational bodies that have not met the required standards.