Arunachal Governor urges ex-servicemen to continue nation-building role

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has called upon ex-servicemen of the Rajputana Rifles to continue contributing to nation-building, asserting that their role does not end with retirement from the armed forces. He emphasized that veterans remain ‘invaluable national assets’ and urged them to share their discipline, experience, and leadership with society for the country’s progress. The governor was addressing the ex-servicemen regimental reunion of the second regiment of Rajputana Rifles at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Parnaik, who was commissioned into the 2 Rajputana Rifles of Tololing fame on 31 March 1972 and later commanded the unit, felicitated veer naris and outstanding ex-servicemen for their sacrifices and service to the nation, an official communiqué informed here on Sunday. Highlighting the importance of welfare and support mechanisms for the veteran community, the governor encouraged ex-servicemen to ensure that all eligible members and their families avail government welfare schemes and programmes.

