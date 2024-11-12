Arunachal Governor Urges Focus on Education, Health, Infrastructure, and Tourism for a ‘Viksit Bharat’

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) visited Kamle District on 11 November 2024 when he addressed a public meeting at the district headquarters Raga; urged local communities to work actively towards the vision of "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by PM Narendra Modi.

He pleaded that "Viksit Arunachal" (Arunachal Pradesh Developed) would directly serve this national goal, achievable by focusing on four development areas, namely education, health, infrastructure, and tourism.

He appealed to the village elders to support the education of every child and prevent anyone from dropping out of school. He talked about the National Education Policy 2020, which focused on preparing students with job-ready skills going up to the grassroots level, in sync with every sector and sub-sector of the state, including hydropower and infrastructure development. This, he said, would help the students get meaningful employment opportunities within the state itself.

He expressed concern over the trend of drug consumption among young people and appealed to the community action against it. He also stressed the strengthening of the health sector for this purpose. For this, he advised improvement in cleanliness, health, hygiene, and sanitation practices. He suggested the setting up of a hygiene and sanitation committee consisting of women, preferably, who could receive relevant training and incentives to actively participate in the welfare of the community.

The Governor spoke on the infrastructure: He discussed the difficulties in the connectivity of roads in the district and promised to forward such concerns to high authorities. There was unanimous support along with applause from the crowd when he did so.

The Governor of tourism coined it as a game changer to bring variations in Arunachal Pradesh. He encouraged the youth to think of different fields concerning tourism and hence possible avenues of becoming a tourist operator, a guide, or a homestay operator for this region's natural and cultural appeal.

He also appealed to the youth to instill qualities like education, discipline, and motivation in their character. He told the senior citizens and community leaders how local customs and traditions had to be preserved at all costs. He asked them to imbibe the very best of their cultural heritage with modern ideas and scientific thinking to remain identifiably balanced in every aspect.

Er. Rotom Tebin, the local Member of the Legislative Assembly, also addressed the gathering by reaffirming his wholehearted support for the call by the Governor for a united community effort toward development. The Deputy Commissioner JT Obi, Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba, Zila Parishad Chairperson Biri Shanti Nido, government officials, village heads, and all the residents from the Kamle District attended the meeting to share their ideas on the subject.

The visit was also the Governor's first formal review of the various Central and State Government development initiatives undertaken in the district. He has also asked the district heads of departments to ensure coverage of all the beneficiaries under all government schemes.

He asked them to step out of the comfort of their offices and go to the people and the project sites to keep track of progress firsthand. He focused on the use of technology, digitizing records, and making use of automation to further enhance the management and execution of projects.

At the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner accompanied by other department heads updated the Governor on the progress and challenges in the district, thereby informing him of the overview of all projects and initiatives implemented to upgrade the development of Kamle District.