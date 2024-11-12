Naga Groups Condemn Attack on Farmer in Manipur, Enforce Road Blockade

IMPHAL: Several Naga organizations have condemned a shooting in which a Naga farmer, Kanshok Horam, was reportedly injured by suspected Kuki attackers in Imphal East, Manipur.

The organizations have initiated an indefinite blockade on the Ukhrul-Imphal road from midnight of November 11 as a protest.

As informed, the groups - Southern Tangkhul Students' Union, Tangkhul Naga Valley Students' Association, and Naga Shanao Long Yaingangpokpi Area-and many others, attacked the assault on Horam, a 32-year-old farmer from New Canaan village in Churachandpur district. According to sources, it was about 9:00 am on Monday while Horam was working at his paddy field at Yaingangpokpi Santi-Khongbal in Imphal East.

Two statements from the Naga organizations had severe rejections, referring to the assault as a "vicious act of violence" aimed at an innocent farmer. They reiterated that incidents such as these may be able to raise a question mark over the peaceful coexistence of such communities, which themselves are living in already volatile situations. The groups referred to the need for such violence not to eventuate so that when such stability and harmony could come, people's lives could remain undisturbed and relations among communities would not be strained.

Leaders from these organizations called for authorities to act with speed and decisiveness against the mobs, anticipating that failure to do so would just fan further resistance amid violence beyond the present lines of division and continue to scuttle peace efforts in Manipur.

Naga organizations issued a statement urging all the parties who are involved in the attack to halt any move that may jeopardize regional peace. In addition, they appealed to the community to unite against violence, arguing that people should be united to safeguard the status quo as well as promote co-responsibility. Besides, the groups requested the authorities and law enforcement take bold steps to safeguard public security while avoiding drastic measures that may prevent a similar event from reoccurrence in the future.

The groups expressed their sympathy towards the farmer hurt during the raid, increasing their support for him to heal. They showed their willingness to assist him and his family in facing the calamity and assured him to be on the side of the community when it becomes weak.