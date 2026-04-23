Arunachal Governor Urges Graduates to Be Job Creators, Not Job Seekers

ITANAGAR — Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday called on graduating students to aim beyond employment and position themselves as job creators, innovators, and agents of meaningful change in society.

Parnaik was addressing the sixth convocation of Arunodaya University at its new Jollang campus in Itanagar — an occasion he used to set out a clear vision of what he expects from the next generation of the state's graduates.

Lifelong Learning in an AI-Shaped World

The Governor stressed that in a world being rapidly reshaped by artificial intelligence and technological advancement, adaptability and a commitment to lifelong learning were no longer optional — they were essential.

He urged students to cultivate a scientific temper, challenge the status quo, and develop the critical thinking and strong character that, he said, ultimately separate those who lead from those who follow.

Compassion and responsible conduct, he added, were equally important qualities for anyone hoping to contribute meaningfully to Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

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