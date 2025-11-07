Arunachal Governor urges Village Heads to Lead Rural Transformation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday called upon gaon burahs and gaon buris (GBs) to take the lead in driving social reform, community development, and the state's progress in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Interacting with a delegation from Lower Subansiri district at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor said GBs are the "torchbearers of change" and the primary guardians of welfare in villages, where development truly begins through committed local leadership.

Emphasizing cleanliness, Parnaik reiterated that Swachh Bharat is not merely a government programme but a collective civic duty, an official statement said.

"A clean environment means fewer diseases, healthier families, and a stronger community," Parnaik said, urging the GBs to ensure proper waste management at the household level.

The Governor also encouraged them to strengthen education at the grassroots while praising their efforts towards adult literacy.

He said no child, boy or girl, should drop out of school.

"An educated child becomes an empowered citizen and the future doctor, teacher, or leader of the community," Parnaik stressed.

Expressing deep concern over the rise in drug abuse, the Governor termed it a "social poison that destroys families and ruins the future of the youth".

He urged village leaders to identify vulnerable youngsters and steer them towards sports, skills, and positive community activities, adding, "We must treat this as a battle for the soul of our society." A 23-member team from Dutta, Mudang Tage, and Bamin villages, led by political interpreter Yachang Tacho, interacted with the Governor during the meeting.

