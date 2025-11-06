Arunachal: Guru Granth Sahib is universal guide to selfless service to mankind, says Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Wednesday said the Guru Granth Sahib serves as a universal guide that promotes purity of thought, honesty in action, and selfless service to mankind.

Participating in the 556th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak at Gurudwara Sahib in Naharlagun near Itanagar, Parnaik lauded the Sikh community for embodying these values through their extraordinary contributions to society, particularly their enduring tradition of seva (selfless service) and community welfare, which continues to inspire all. The Governor offered prayers and took part in the Anand Sahib Path and Ardas-the solemn Sikh prayer seeking divine guidance and blessings for all-according to an official statement from Raj Bhavan.

Greeting members of the Sikh community, he said Guru Nanak Jayanti reminds everyone that the true essence of religion lies in righteousness-living truthfully, serving others selflessly, and recognising the divine spark within every being.

Urging citizens to imbibe the spirit of humility, honesty, and love in their daily lives, Parnaik said the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev must reflect in people's actions by fostering harmony within families, compassion within communities, and unity within the nation. He encouraged the youth to uphold these values and make service to humanity a way of life-to live with humility, work with honesty, and serve with love.

Later, the Governor joined the Guru ka Langar organized by the Sikh community of the twin cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun.

