Arunachal Governor urges youth to prepare for global sporting events

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday called upon the youth of the state to prepare with dedication for future global sporting events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympic Games, for which India has placed its bid.

“The youth of Arunachal Pradesh are bringing glory to the state and the nation with their remarkable achievements at both national and international levels. We must have systematic talent scouting and ensure the presence of sports medicine experts to nurture their immense potential,” Parnaik said while participating in a badminton match at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) near here, as part of the three-day National Sports Day celebrations.

The governor, who is also the Chief Rector of the central varsity, said the bid for the global events is not merely a matter of national pride but also a call to action, a Raj Bhavan comminique informed.

“Sports and fitness are not only for athletes but for every citizen. A healthy nation is built not just by champions but by a society that values fitness and well-being as a way of life,” he stressed, urging youth to embrace fitness as a daily routine.

Parnaik underlined that every small step, from morning walks, yoga and cycling to evening games, contributes to building a stronger India in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

“A healthy body sharpens the mind, and together they create a society that is energetic, productive, confident, and full of vitality,” he added.

Earlier, the governor paid floral tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand’s portrait, joined by the university fraternity.

