Arunachal: Parnaik commends NGO’s effort for a drug-free society

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik has commended the effort of the Mother’s Vision, a non-governmental organisation in West Siang district of the state, working for a drug-free society. The governor during his recent tour to the district, visited the rehabilitation centre at Aalo run by the NGO, interacted with the mothers, officials, volunteers and recovered inmates on the occasion.

He said that the NGO is playing a vital role in a process that brings hope, dignity, and second chances to individuals who find themselves in challenging circumstances.

“Your work goes beyond mere tasks as it touches lives, reshapes futures, and strengthens our communities,” the governor said

Parnaik, who has been championing for a drug-free society, said that rehabilitation is not just addressing the symptoms, but healing the root causes, understanding the human stories behind the challenges, and building pathways for reintegration into society.

“Whether it is addiction, mental health, physical disability, or reintegration after incarceration, dedication and benevolent services of the mothers and volunteers have created a bridge to a better life,” he added.

The governor appealed to the people to collaborate, understand, and participate in whatever way to create systems that uplifts addicted individuals, helps them regain their independence, and contribute positively to society.

As a token of appreciation and towards the cause of the Mother’s Vision, the governor announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh for the rehabilitation centre.

The Mother’s Vision was established in the year 2013, registered as ‘Institute of Rural Development’ with 10 light-minded mothers to work against drug addiction and alcoholism, led by its chairperson Jumde Yomgam Gamlin. The NGO started to carry out its awareness campaigns, orientation sessions, workshops, anonymous counselling etc, starting from Aalo town then it extended to nearby villages and schools of West Siang and other districts.

