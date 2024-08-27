Arunachal Pradesh: Awareness Campaign on POCSO and PCMA Acts Launched in West Siang District

Itanagar: The West Siang district child protection unit (DCPU) in Arunachal Pradesh organized a month-long awareness campaign on the POCSO Act, 2012, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006, in various educational institutions in the district from July 24 to August 24. As a part of the campaigns, videos on critical provisions of the POCSO Act and PCMA were screened for the benefit of students.

As resource persons, Juvenile Justice Board member advocate Marphy Ete, legal cum probation officer Mijum Doke, and DCPU counselor Mongam Nomuk conducted orientation sessions. Additionally, hoardings on child helpline number 1098 and Good Touch and Bad Touch were installed in the schools in order to disseminate safeguards for protection of child rights, an official communiqué informed on Monday.

Also Read: Army Enhances Community Health in Remote Village of Arunachal Through Medical and Veterinary Camp

Also Watch: