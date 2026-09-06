Arunachal Governor warns of China’s assertive claims, calls for national preparedness

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has called for greater vigilance, national unity and preparedness to protect India's territorial integrity, cautioning that China's strategic outlook continues to show expansionist tendencies amid its growing economic, technological and military influence.

Addressing the PIC-CCAS China conference in Pune on Friday, Parnaik said China is India's 'civilization neighbour', with which the country shares centuries of cultural and historical ties, but its territorial claims and assertive posturing along disputed borders remain a matter of concern.

Referring to China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh and areas in Ladakh, the governor stressed that India must remain vigilant and united while being prepared to safeguard its national interests and territorial integrity, an official statement informed here on Saturday.

He also highlighted China's transformation into a major global economic, technological and military power under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

The governor said Beijing has expanded its influence across Asia, Africa and other regions through infrastructure investments, financial assistance and initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

While acknowledging the scale of China's global outreach, Parnaik said countries in the region need to carefully assess the strategic implications of such engagements.

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